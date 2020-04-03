KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Light to moderate snow may linger across our southeastern counties tonight with precipitation just about at an end tomorrow by dawn. High pressure will build in tomorrow, clearing our skies and calming the wind. Temperatures will remain quite chill, however, with high temperatures only reaching the 20s and 30s. A developing southerly wind will help to warm us up this weekend, with high temperatures reaching back into the 40s. A weak front from the west will increase rain and snow chances slightly by late in the day on Saturday, with no significant impacts anticipated. Slight chances for rain and snow will continue both Sunday and Monday, but this will coincide with warmer temperatures into early next week. By Tuesday, highs look to rise back above seasonal averages, with perhaps some 60-degree readings across the state. A cold front is being hinted at passing through our area sometime by the middle of next week, but precipitation chances look minimal.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

