KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Winds will begin to shift out of the southwest tomorrow morning, helping us to warm back up to seasonal averages by tomorrow afternoon. It will be quite windy at times, however, and a cold front will quickly approach from the north by late in the day. There will be a slight chance for a few light showers tomorrow night across our northern counties, with a few light showers persisting Saturday behind the front. Any cool down to begin the weekend will be temporary, as highs will quickly warm back up to April averages on Sunday. A further warming trend will be with us as we begin next week. Look for temperatures to reach the 60s and perhaps 70s in some spots through much of next week. In addition, precipitation chances will begin to increase on Wednesday as an area of low pressure arrives.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder