KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers will wind down quickly tonight as daylight fades, and temperatures will drop into the 30s for most. Another area of low pressure will arrive tomorrow, and again we'll see the development of showers and thunderstorms across our area, with highs mostly in the 60s. While a few showers may linger early in the day, Saturday looks to remain mostly dry with some sunshine and high temperatures close to seasonal averages. A system traversing the southern Canadian prairies Sunday may brush northern parts of the state with rain showers, but otherwise expect the second half of the weekend to remain dry with warming temperatures. A better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will come into the picture by Monday afternoon. In addition, winds will begin to pick up with the incoming system. The latter half of next week will feature warmer and drier conditions.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder