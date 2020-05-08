KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Live Now
Expect clear skies tonight and temperatures falling below freezing by tomorrow morning. We’ll start out tomorrow with sunshine, but look for clouds to increase later in the day as a storm system from the Canadian Prairies moves our way. Rain chances will increase late tomorrow evening across our northwest counties, then increase across the rest of our area overnight into Saturday. Rain will change over to snow along the north side of the system, with accumulations looking likely from an area north of Minot, through the Turtle Mountains, and towards Devil’s Lake. Here we could see accumulations of several inches, if not more. Elsewhere, rain could switch over to snow, but accumulations look less favorable. In addition to precipitation, winds will be quite strong in response to the southeast-propagating low pressure. By Sunday, expect more sunshine, calmer winds, and daytime highs will below-average. The colder weather pattern will continue into early next week, as temperatures struggle to reach the 50s during the day and fall well below freezing at night. The next chance for precipitation will be Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

