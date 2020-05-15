KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

High pressure will build in tonight, clearing skies and calming our winds. Lows will drop down into the 30s but should remain above freezing. Clouds will increase from the southwest tomorrow, and rain chances will increase by tomorrow afternoon. It appears that the majority of the rain will stay across the southern half of the state through tomorrow night and Saturday. Dry weather returns for the latter half of the weekend as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. Temperatures will warm considerably at the same time, with daytime highs 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages by early next week. By Tuesday, thunderstorm chances will enter the picture. Although perhaps isolated at first, rain chances will continue to increase through midweek. With growing instability and energy in the atmosphere, severe weather will be possible.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder