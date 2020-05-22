KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

We’ll see a mostly quiet night ahead with winds beginning to weaken as a strong area of low pressure, currently across the Canadian Prairie, move further to the north. With less humidity back west, temperatures will fall into the 40s there and 50s for our eastern counties. Temperatures will warm quickly tomorrow back into the 70s and 80s, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This slowly moving front will be the focus for thunderstorms development by tomorrow afternoon, with the best chances north and west. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous on Saturday, with the potential for stronger storms. Expect cooler temperatures and lingering rain showers Sunday, with more sunshine and seasonal warmth for Memorial Day. After that, data hints at a warmer few days with sunshine and slight chances for more thunderstorms development through Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder