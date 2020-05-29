KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

With winds calming, dryer air in place, and clear skies, temperatures will drop into the 30s and low 40s for most overnight, giving us a bit of a chill to begin Friday. Winds will remain light tomorrow as high pressure at the surface builds in overhead. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, and we'll see daytime highs back into the 60s and low 70s. Saturday will feature more of the same, but our pattern will begin to transition Sunday. Expect increased winds and warmer temperatures as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. Daytime highs will possibly top out more than 10 degrees above average through much of next week, while chances for thunderstorms increase at the same time.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder