KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Storms will gradually diminish this evening and skies will remain partly to mostly clear. Expect a cool night with overnight lows down into the 40s. Upper-level ridging will give us some sunshine tomorrow, and high temperatures will mostly make it to the 70s. Afterward, a potent upper-level storm system will approach from the southwest. Thunderstorms may form as early as Saturday morning as the main energy moves overhead. However, a bigger threat may materialize as storms move in from Montana and South Dakota later in the evening. These storms will pose a risk for large hail and damaging winds as they move across the state Saturday night. In addition to the severe threat, winds will be strong throughout the day. On Sunday, a warm front will lift northeast across the viewing area, pushing daytime highs well into the 80s with high humidities. Although there are still details to be worked out, thunderstorm development could once again occur by the afternoon. With energy in the atmosphere and instability in place, storms could quickly become severe with all hazards possible. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger by Monday, but otherwise, expect a dryer and cooler pattern through next week. It will remain windy, however, with strong winds a possibility through at least Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder