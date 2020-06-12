KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As a backdoor cold front moves across the state, winds will begin to shift out of the east. With low humidities, temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 50s by early tomorrow morning. Our northeastern counties will feel a touch of the cooler air, and here highs will reach the 70s. Elsewhere, temperatures will reach the 80s, with upper 80s for daytime highs across our southwest. Winds will strengthen out of the southeast to begin the weekend, and humidity levels will increase as a result. In addition, temperatures will warm as an upper-level ridge forms overhead. It will not be a surprise to see 90-degree readings Saturday, especially across our western counties. As energy in the atmosphere approaches, and isolated thunderstorm will not be out of the question by late Saturday near the Montana border. Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will come into the picture Sunday, with perhaps a couple storms reaching severe levels. A more active pattern is expected next week with several chances for rain, breezy conditions continuing, and slightly warmer than average temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Care19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Update"

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Talkings to Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talkings to Kids"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Wild Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wild Animals"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"

Manna Back Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manna Back Open"

Food Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Access"

WIC Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIC Changes"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Waterfall Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterfall Project"

CHI Online Fundraisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Online Fundraisers"

New Dispatch Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dispatch Center"

Clinic Moved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Moved"

Standoff in Belcourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standoff in Belcourt"

Clothing Giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clothing Giveaway"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge