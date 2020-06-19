KX Storm Team Thursday Night One Minute Forecast

With a cooler airmass in place and clearing skies tonight, expect widespread overnight lows in the 40s. Some locations across our west may see temperatures dip into the 30s by early tomorrow morning! An upper-level low situated to our north will continue to control our weather pattern, with a number of relatively weak systems arriving from the northwest. One system will bring us some rain chances tomorrow afternoon and evening, primarily across southwest and south-central North Dakota. Rain chances may persist through the night into Saturday, but more widespread thunderstorm development may occur as a front slides through during the afternoon. Rain chances will again increase Sunday, with the best chances southwest. Daytime highs will stay near or slightly below mid-June averages into next week. The first half of next week appears to be dry, with some sunshine and breezy conditions. Increasing temperatures and chances for thunderstorms could arrive by next Thursday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder