KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

There will be a chance for light snow overnight as an area of low-pressure advances across our north. Accumulations will be light, with the best chance for up to half an inch across our northeastern counties. Temperatures will warm into the 30s and lower 40s with a breezy westerly wind. Conditions will be similar on Thursday before a cold front moves through, dropping our temperatures to end the week with strong northwesterly winds developing behind the front. A quick warm-up is anticipated this weekend with cooler temperatures and perhaps accumulating snow a week from now.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder