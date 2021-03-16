KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clouds will stick around overnight with patchy fog possible, mostly across central parts of the state. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s and a few areas of light drizzle or flurries will be possible, creating slick roads at times. We’ll start out with cloudy skies tomorrow morning, but high-pressure building in will clear our skies from the northwest to the southeast. An upper-level ridge will build in once more for the end of the workweek, with temperatures warming considerably into the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine beginning Thursday, increasing winds, and daytime highs possibly 20 degrees above-average by Friday! With the exception of a few showers Saturday to the northwest, precipitation chances will remain minimal.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

