KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast 3-10

Tonight: Eastern locations will still have the chance for a few showers of rain or snow through eight or nine pm tonight. Then everyone will have mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light across most areas, but a little gusty in the Minot area. Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s to lower to mid-30s.

Wednesday: The warmest day of the week will feature clouds and sunshine. Winds will be breezy ahead of a cold front that will be sliding through the area later in the day. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 40s near the international border to the mid-50s in the southwest.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr