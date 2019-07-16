KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thunderstorms will continue to develop tonight, with some reaching severe levels, particularly across our southern counties. Thunderstorms will have the potential to remain severe into the early morning hours. However, by late tonight the hail and low tornado threat will evolve into a strong wind threat. Storms will clear the area by later tomorrow morning, and sunshine will bring temperatures back up into the upper 70s and 80s. There will again be a chance for thunderstorm development tomorrow afternoon, with the greatest risk across central North Dakota. Severe thunderstorms will be possible, with the threat shifting east tomorrow night. A few residual showers and thunderstorms may linger across southern North Dakota Thursday, but otherwise, we'll end the week on a dry note. More rain chances enter the forecast this weekend, with temperatures at or slightly below seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder