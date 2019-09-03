KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Live Now
Weather

With clear skies overnight, temperatures will drop into the 40s for most, with a southerly wind beginning to develop by dawn. Southerly winds and abundant sunshine will warm our temperatures quickly tomorrow. Expect highs in the 70s across central North Dakota and well into the 80s across our west. There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms near the Canadian border, but otherwise, we’ll remain dry and warm into Friday. A more active pattern will develop this weekend, with increasing rain chances and much cooler temperatures Saturday. A brief respite from the rain may arrive Sunday, but another impactful system could affect early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

