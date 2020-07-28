KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Clouds will increase for southwest North Dakota overnight as rain chances increase by dawn tomorrow. Chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will persist tomorrow across the southwest, where elsewhere we’ll be treated to more sunshine and warm temperatures. Thursday will bring rain chances further into central North Dakota, with the best chances for widespread precipitation perhaps on Friday along an incoming cold front. This front will usher in cooler air for the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll also remain dry through the weekend and into early next week, with the next chance for rain arriving Tuesday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder