KX Storm Team Tuesday Morning Forecast 10-13

Today: We’ll have sunny skies to start the day with increasing cloudiness as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will once again be gusty out of the west at up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Rain developing around midnight. the steadiest and heaviest rain will fall along and north of Highway 2. South of that the rain will be more of the scattered variety. Some wet snow may also mix in towards morning as the area of low pressures slides by to the east. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

