KX Storm Team Tuesday Morning Forecast 8-25

Today: Hot. Again. Highs today will range from the upper 80s in the northeast to upper 90s across the far south and northeast Montana. We’ll have a cold front slowly crossing the area, which could spark a few showers and thunderstorms late this evening and tonight. One or two of those storms could become severe.

Tonight: We’ll have a few showers and thunderstorms around before midnight. Otherwise clearing out with lows tonight bottoming out in the upper 50s near the international border to around 70 in Mobridge South Dakota.

