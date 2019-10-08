KX Storm Team Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast

Abundant sunshine will warm us into the 70s today, with an increasing wind as a cold front begins to approach from the northwest. The cold front will push through our area overnight, with winds shifting around from the north. Temperatures will begin to fall behind the front tomorrow morning, with precipitation in the form of rain and snow picking up a little after midnight. Rain and snow will pick up across north-central and southwest North Dakota around noon tomorrow, and eventually into the Bismarck area by late tomorrow afternoon. Snow looks to continue into Thursday morning and will be quite heavy at times, owing to the amount of moisture and energy in the atmosphere. A second wave of snow will be possible by Thursday afternoon, as low-pressure stalls out, being blocked from moving east. This second fetch of snow looks to primarily impact south-central and eastern North Dakota. It is in these areas where even more significant snowfall amounts are possible, depending on the exact track of the surface low. In addition, winds will pick up considerably. Blizzard conditions may be possible during the height of the storm. Snow chances will continue into Saturday, before finally shutting down. Cold temperatures will remain into early next week, however, with overnight lows well below freezing.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder