KX Storm Team Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Abundant sunshine will warm us into the 70s today, with an increasing wind as a cold front begins to approach from the northwest. The cold front will push through our area overnight, with winds shifting around from the north. Temperatures will begin to fall behind the front tomorrow morning, with precipitation in the form of rain and snow picking up a little after midnight. Rain and snow will pick up across north-central and southwest North Dakota around noon tomorrow, and eventually into the Bismarck area by late tomorrow afternoon. Snow looks to continue into Thursday morning and will be quite heavy at times, owing to the amount of moisture and energy in the atmosphere. A second wave of snow will be possible by Thursday afternoon, as low-pressure stalls out, being blocked from moving east. This second fetch of snow looks to primarily impact south-central and eastern North Dakota. It is in these areas where even more significant snowfall amounts are possible, depending on the exact track of the surface low. In addition, winds will pick up considerably. Blizzard conditions may be possible during the height of the storm. Snow chances will continue into Saturday, before finally shutting down. Cold temperatures will remain into early next week, however, with overnight lows well below freezing.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

High School Volleyball Oct. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 7"

Fire Safety Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety Week"

Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Bumper Sticker Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bumper Sticker Fight"

Anna Folk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anna Folk"

Century boys soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century boys soccer"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

KX News at 6:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at 6:00 p.m."

Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures"

Forage Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forage Farm"

To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves

Thumbnail for the video titled "To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves"

Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Stop the Bleed in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop the Bleed in Schools"

World Day of Bullying Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Day of Bullying Prevention"

Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

Raising North Dakota: 'What About Me?'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: 'What About Me?'"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge