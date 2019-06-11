KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually wind down nearing sunset, as instability wanes. Temperatures will fall into the 40s, with highs into the upper 60s and 70s tomorrow. There is a slight chance for a couple of showers tomorrow, just as high pressure builds in. This will keep us dry through Thursday, with temperatures increasing back into the low 80s. Another system will arrive from the northwest Friday, and with increased temperatures and humidity, could fire off numerous thunderstorms. Cooler weather will once more filter in for the weekend, with the pattern remaining active. Rain chances will continue every day through the forecast period.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder