KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue this evening, with an eventual cluster of storms moving east across the southern half of North Dakota. Large hail and very strong winds will be the main threats with this cluster of storms. It appears we'll clear out by tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will reach the 70s for most, but another incoming front may trigger more thunderstorm development, with a few severe thunderstorms again possible. Most of Independence Day looks dry and mild, but there will be a chance for more thunderstorms late on the 4th. Showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday, but rain chances decrease this weekend with warmer temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder