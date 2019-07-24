KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Moisture will continue to increase overnight as southerly flow persists over North Dakota. Tomorrow will be quite warm, particularly the west, where instability will also increase due to higher humidity levels. An advancing front may trigger a few thunderstorms in eastern Montana and western North Dakota in the afternoon. Some of these storms may approach severe levels but do look to be isolated in nature. We'll dry out with abundant sunshine to end the week, with temperatures remaining close to seasonal averages. Rain chances will begin to increase this weekend, and a more active pattern looks to develop into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder