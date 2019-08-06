KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Thunderstorms will wind down tonight as the cold front passes through the state. A few showers may linger tomorrow, but otherwise, expect sunshine by the afternoon with much cooler temperatures. In fact, highs only into the 70s are on tap state-wide. Thursday will warm slightly with abundant sunshine. Thunderstorm chances will then return Friday, with temperatures increasing closer to their seasonal averages. Cooler weather will once more settle in for the weekend, with highs below seasonal averages. Thunderstorm chances will continue through the weekend and into next week, however, as a cooler but active pattern develops.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder