KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

As the surface low finally departs to the east, skies will clear tonight as high pressure builds in. With clearing skies and calming winds, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and 50s, with patchy fog also a possibility. Sunshine should greet us tomorrow morning, and temperatures will warm slightly. Highs tomorrow will still be about 10 degrees below their seasonal averages, however. High pressure will move away by tomorrow afternoon, allowing for rain chances to increase. Showers and thunderstorms will be a good bet tomorrow night and through much of the day Thursday. Another chance for rain arrives on Friday afternoon and may linger into the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will remain below average until the end of the weekend when we'll begin to see a warm-up to more August-like weather.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder