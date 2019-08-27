KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

The pesky surface low responsible for our wild weather as of late will finally push away to the north, calming our winds down slightly and letting our skies clear out. With a drier air mass in place and clearing skies, many spots will see temperatures fall into the 40s tonight. However, plenty of sunshine tomorrow and a wind out of the southwest will see high temperatures rebound into the upper 70s and 80s. Another approaching cold front will arrive tomorrow night, but with dry air in place only outside rain chances are expected. Temperatures behind the front will again fall below average to end the week. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will begin to rebound to seasonal averages, in addition to increased rain chances.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder