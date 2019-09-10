KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

We’ll look for pretty good rain chances overnight in southwest and central North Dakota, with thunder not out of the question. Rain chances will increase dramatically by tomorrow afternoon across the entire area, as low pressure at the surface will give lift to a very moist environment. In addition, winds will pick up, particularly across western North Dakota. High temperatures will be in the low 60s, well below seasonal averages. Rain will last through most of Thursday, with another day of below-average temperatures on tap. As Friday rolls around, the system will exit to our east, and sunshine will return to the state. A pattern change looks likely as we head into the weekend, with temperatures climbing above average and plenty of sunshine.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder