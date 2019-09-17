KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

As a surface low and associated cold front push through western North Dakota overnight, there will be a chance for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms, with strong winds being the main threat. A few lingering showers may greet us tomorrow morning across our north, but otherwise expect some sunshine, highs in the 70s, and strong westerly winds through the afternoon. A return to southerly winds Thursday ahead of the next system will increase temperatures and humidity once more, and thunderstorm development will likely take place in eastern Montana and western North Dakota by the afternoon. The threat for severe weather will also return on Thursday. Expect more rain and cooler temperatures on Friday, with a few showers and thunderstorms lingering behind the system to begin the weekend. Afterward, temperatures look to stay close to seasonal averages with plenty of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder



