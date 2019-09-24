KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Today: Morning rain exits to the east with a slow decrease in cloud cover. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s. The westerly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with a decrease in cloud cover by morning. Lows will drop to the 40s with westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.