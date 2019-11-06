KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Snow showers will fall overnight behind a passing cold front, with the highest accumulation of a few inches falling in west-central and south-central North Dakota by tomorrow morning. Winds will increase overnight, and wind chill values will fall below 0 in spots tomorrow as cold arctic air settles in. Skies will clear tomorrow afternoon, but highs will only reach the 20s for most. The cold dome of high pressure will quickly move southeast, and a warm-up looks likely to end the week. In fact, high temperatures by Friday could actually reach seasonal averages! Yet another system in this stubborn pattern will arrive Saturday bringing more chances for accumulating snow. Also once again, much colder arctic air will arrive behind this system with temperatures early next week looking to remain well below average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder