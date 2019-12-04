KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Winds will slacken slightly overnight with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures will bottom out into the 20s for most. We’ll look for partly cloudy skies tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the upper 20s in our northeast. It’ll be a different story across our west, as highs there will make it well into the 40s. A cold front will sweep through late tomorrow night into Thursday morning. There is a chance for light snow across our northeastern counties as it passes, but otherwise, we’ll remain dry with a noticeable cooldown on Thursday. Temperatures will rebound quickly by the end of the week and into the weekend, with a little sunshine on tap. The next chance for accumulating snow will be on Sunday, with much colder arctic air looking to push in early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

