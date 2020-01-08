KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Temperatures will fall quickly tonight, especially in the northeast under clear skies, where lows may reach the teens below 0. Wind chills will also become a factor, with some readings in the 20s below 0 possible. A warm front will lift north across the state tomorrow, bringing chances for light snow across northern and central North Dakota. Highs tomorrow and Thursday will be close to seasonal norms, but a strong cold front late Thursday will bring in some of the coldest air so far this season. This weekend will mark the beginning of a colder pattern, with continued chances for light snow. Another shot of arctic air is looking likely by early next week, bringing with it the chance for life-threatening wind chills.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder