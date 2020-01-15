KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Clouds will increase from the west tonight with light snow possible across the entire area. The heaviest amounts look to be in our far southeast, where a band of moderate snow may set up. Additionally, Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for all, as dangerous wind chills will remain with us overnight and through much of tomorrow even though we can expect afternoon sunshine. Tomorrow night and into Thursday morning may end up being the coldest night of all, with a southeasterly wind picking up through Thursday. This will increase our cloud cover, but also our temperatures heading into Friday. The warm-up will be in response to a potent storm system that will mainly affect neighbors to the east, including Fargo and Minneapolis. Behind this system, more arctic air will be dragged in from the north, again lowering temperatures to well below average. Despite this, data is pointing to a milder pattern developing by next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

