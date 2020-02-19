KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Expect a very cold night with Wind Chill Advisories in effect for some as skies remain mostly clear and temperatures drop into the teens below 0. We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow as high pressure controls our weather, with highs rebounding slightly into the single digits and teens above 0. At the same time, southwesterly winds will develop. The southwesterly flow will help to warm temperatures through the rest of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures look to warm 10 to 15 degrees above average, with abundant sunshine. Precipitation chances will remain minimal through the weekend, as the next chance for snow won’t arrive until the beginning of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

