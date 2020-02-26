KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will clear some tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the lower teens and single digits by morning. An approaching front from the west by tomorrow afternoon will help temperatures rebound into the 30s for many, with a slight chance for light snow by tomorrow night. Afterwards, a warmer pattern will once again develop as high temperatures push well into the 30s and 40s to end the week, and will continue through the weekend. We'll also remain in a relatively dry pattern, with the next chance of precipitation not arriving until early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder