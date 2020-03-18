KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

As an area of low pressure moves across our south chances for light snow and freezing drizzle will increase into tomorrow morning. The best chance for precipitation looks to be across our northern counties. There may be a lull by late tomorrow morning, but chances for snow will increase across much of the state into tomorrow afternoon. Cold air will also wrap in behind the area of low pressure, keeping most of the precipitation in the form of snow. Heaviest accumulations look to be across our northeast counties, where a band of 3-5″ may set up through tomorrow night. Conditions wind down by Thursday, with cooler than average temperatures sticking around to finish the week. A warm-up is expected this weekend, as high temperatures will climb above seasonal norms, with only slight chances for precipitation by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder