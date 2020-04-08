KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

A cold front will push across our state overnight, bringing with it a few showers, mainly in the form of rain. Winds will begin to increase quite a bit by tomorrow morning, and widely scattered rain and snow showers will move southeast through much of the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, only reaching the 30s and 40s. High pressure then builds in Thursday, giving us more sunshine and slightly less winds. Temperatures will remain below average with highs again in the 30s and 40s. Friday looks to be the warmest of the next 7 days, with more seasonal temperatures coming ahead of a potent storm system forming to the west. The main impact of the system looks to stay to our south at this point, but there will be a chance for more rain and snow showers by Saturday. In addition, temperatures will once again fall well below average. This colder pattern is likely to persist through the weekend and into much of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder