KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Look for some clearing skies tonight, with lows once again well below average. Temperatures will climb slightly through the next few days as conditions turn a bit more breezy. Friday will be the warmest day this week as our winds will have a more favorable direction for warming. By the weekend, daytime highs will be close to their mid-April norms. A weak cold front will increase precipitation chances slightly Saturday, but otherwise, a dry pattern is expected. With the exception of perhaps slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday behind the front, temperatures will be consistently warming into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

