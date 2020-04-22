KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

We’ll see a mild night with mostly clear skies and a slight breeze as a front stalls just to our east. Look for temperatures to warm back into the 60s and low 70s tomorrow as we remain on the warm side of the boundary tomorrow afternoon. By Thursday, an area of low pressure arrives from the west, increasing rain chances substantially across our area. Highs will fall mostly back to seasonal averages with increased cloud cover to end the week, with a chance for thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday. Rain chances and near average temperatures will remain with us through the rest of the weekend and into next week, although confidence is low about the timing and placement at this point.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

