KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Skies will clear, the rain will end, and winds will gradually diminish from west to east tonight and into tomorrow morning as high pressure moves in. Expect sunshine tomorrow with calmer winds and highs in the low 70s west and 60s east. An upper-level ridge builds over us Thursday, allowing daytime highs to reach well into the 70s for most, and a few 80-degree readings out west! The ridge breaks down Friday with increased chances for rain and a few thunderstorms. The weekend will see a return to dry conditions, and temperatures hovering at or just above seasonal averages. By early next week, however, the pattern will begin to change. Cooler temperatures and increased chances for precipitation looks likely.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder