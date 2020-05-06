Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum

KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

Showers will diminish and skies will clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop down well into the 30s by tomorrow morning. High pressure will keep our skies sunny during the day tomorrow, and high temperatures will rebound back into the 60s. An area of low pressure will emerge out of the Rockies and propagate across our south during the day Thursday. This will increase rain chances across southwest North Dakota, while at the same time turning the winds out of the north and keeping daytime highs below average. Temperatures will continue to stay below average to end the week as we move into the weekend. Confidence is increasing with respect to an incoming system Saturday. Look for rain showers across the viewing area, with a possibility for snow to mix in at times as colder air arrives. Look for daytimes highs to remain below average Sunday and into early next week with overnight lows possibly dropping below the freezing mark.

-KX Storm Team

