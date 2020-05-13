KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Rain chances will persist in a number of waves overnight and through the day tomorrow. Although temperatures will likely remain above freezing tonight, temperatures will only rebound back into the 50s and low 60s tomorrow with morning cloud cover. Some sunshine later in the day may help to form a few thunderstorms out west by the evening. A few showers may linger across our northern counties through Thursday, with the next chance for rain late Friday, primarily across the southwest. Temperatures to end the week and into the weekend will return to their seasonal averages. The weekend itself will feature a slight chance for rain, but otherwise, the big story will be a quick warm-up Sunday and into next week. We'll be transitioning into a much warmer pattern with daytime highs well above average, and chances for thunderstorms.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder