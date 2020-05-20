KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Temperatures will remain mild overnight with winds continuing to main breezy out of the southeast. By tomorrow, an area of low pressure and an associated front will near the North Dakota - Montana border. Storms are forecast to form along this boundary. Although there's a good chance of becoming severe initially, storms may form into clusters, gradually weakening through the evening. Bottom line, the best chance for any severe weather in our viewing area will be in our far western counties. Chances for thunderstorms will increase further east on Thursday, but at the same time instability looks to lessen, meaning the severe threat will be lowered. Chances for thunderstorms will continue to end the week and into the weekend, with perhaps Saturday having the best chances for any widespread thunderstorm potential. Temperatures will be cooling slightly through the week and weekend, with daytime highs possibly much cooler by Memorial Day, although confidence in this is low. The active weather pattern will lend itself to breezy conditions into at least early next week for many.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder