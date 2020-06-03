KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Today: We'll see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible through the mornings hours. One or two of those storms can be strong to severe. The rain is expected to wrap up around the lunch hour, leaving mostly sunny skies in it's wake. Highs today will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s across the area.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be gusty with some gusts reaching 20 miles per hour.