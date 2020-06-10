KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Showers will gradually wind down this evening, and skies will clear overhead letting temperatures drop well into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. High pressure nudging in will keep our skies mostly sunny, although a caveat to this will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across our northeast. Daytime highs tomorrow will be mostly in the 70s. Expect dry conditions with plenty of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend, with daytime highs warming slightly above seasonal averages. Breezy conditions will continue to prevail and will increase on Saturday. Rain chances will increase Sunday as an upper-level system begins to move closer to our area, with chances for thunderstorms into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder