KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers will gradually wind down this evening, and skies will clear overhead letting temperatures drop well into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. High pressure nudging in will keep our skies mostly sunny, although a caveat to this will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across our northeast. Daytime highs tomorrow will be mostly in the 70s. Expect dry conditions with plenty of sunshine for the end of the week and into the weekend, with daytime highs warming slightly above seasonal averages. Breezy conditions will continue to prevail and will increase on Saturday. Rain chances will increase Sunday as an upper-level system begins to move closer to our area, with chances for thunderstorms into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Ballot Drop Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Drop Off"

Money for a Cause

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for a Cause"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Ballots Coming In

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballots Coming In"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Financial Aid for Artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Aid for Artists"

Homicide Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicide Investigation"

School District Merge

Thumbnail for the video titled "School District Merge"

Change Makers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"

STEELE TEACHERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEELE TEACHERS"

Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool"

Harvey Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Baseball"

Class A Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Baseball"

Long-Term Care Visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-Term Care Visitation"

3rd Golf Scramble

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Golf Scramble"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge