KX Storm Team Tuesday Night One Minute Forecast

Thunderstorms that develop this evening and tonight will have the chance to become strong to severe, with large hail and strong winds that primary threats. Although storms may initially form as supercells with a large hail threat, a congealing of storms may enhance the wind threat, with more widespread coverage across central portions of the state. The threat for severe weather will diminish by early tomorrow morning as the cold front moves to the east. There will be a chance for a new round of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, but most of these will stay to the east of our area. The one exception to this may be across our far southeast. Elsewhere, temperatures will be warm but cooler than today, with lighter winds out of the west. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the west tomorrow, but these will not have the same potential to become severe. Cooler air arrives from the west to end the week, with persistent chances for rain through the weekend and into next week, although confidence in timing and location of rain is very low. Daytime highs this weekend and through early next week appear to be close to seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

