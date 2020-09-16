KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

It’ll be a quiet night ahead as high pressure controls our weather pattern. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s before warming back up into the 60s and low 70s with some sunshine. The hazy conditions will dwindle to some degree tomorrow before possibly returning Friday. We’ll also see warming temperatures on Friday with highs well into the 70s for most. A breezy southerly wind will also develop to end the week, and a breezy, warm weekend looks likely. There will be an outside chance for rain Sunday, but otherwise, expect daytime highs approaching 80 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. A warm, mostly dry pattern looks to continue into early next week as we officially begin the autumn season.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

