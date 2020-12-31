KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

A warm front will continue to lift through our area overnight and will bring increasing chances for precipitation across our northwest by dawn tomorrow. Look for overnight lows mostly in the single digits and teens with increasing clouds by morning. Daytime highs tomorrow will warm considerably, as a few locales may reach the 40s, especially across the southwest with some sunshine. Further north, there will be a chance for a few mostly snow showers, with only minimal accumulations expected. A weak cold front will drop temperatures back a few degrees for New Year’s Day across our northeast, but an even more pronounced warm-up will begin as we start the first weekend of 2021. Precipitation chances will be minimal through the first part of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder