KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Light snow showers will be possible overnight with minor accumulations possible. Temperatures will fall into the single digits above and below 0. Some sunshine and warming temperatures will be the theme to end the week. Daytime highs will reach the teens tomorrow with a few locales to the southwest in the 20s, and by Friday more widespread readings in the 20s will be noted. An advancing warm front late in the day Friday will increase snow chances from west to east, although once again accumulations will be minimal. Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend as overnight lows remain above 0 and afternoon temperatures into the 30s and 40s! Precipitation chances will remain quite low, with slight chances through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Emergency Services

Ash Wednesday

Variant Cases

Price of Cattle

Car Thefts

Sports Bets

Essential Caregivers

Abortion Bill Vote

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Minot High Boys Hockey

Why do bridges ice before roads?

HEART HEALTH INTERVIEW

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

NDC FEB 17

WDA Regional Hockey

WDA Basketball

Kids Mental Health

Traffic Light Battery Back Up

Geneaologist

House Fires

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News