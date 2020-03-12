Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening One Minute Forecast

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A cold front passing through overnight will bring a chance for rain and snow showers into tomorrow morning, some of which may be heavy for a brief time. Expect highs in the 30s for most tomorrow with a strong northwesterly wind developing, but mostly dry conditions. Friday will be a more tranquil day with sunshine with slightly cooler temperatures. A storm system arriving from the west will increase snow chances across our western counties by late Friday. By the weekend, there is a good chance for accumulating snow to be falling across these same areas, with a somewhat more marginal threat across central North Dakota. Chances for snow continue into Sunday, with the best chances for higher accumulations shifting to the north. At this time it appears the best chance for significant accumulations will be across eastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota, with lesser amounts further southeast. Confidence is still low however, and there is still the possibility of fluctuations in the forecast. Precipitation will wind down by early next week, with temperatures rising slightly to near-average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

White Shield School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Shield School Week"

Carbon Capture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Capture"

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer"

Rural Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Stores"

New Town VA Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town VA Center"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11"

Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny"

Life Hacks: Smartphones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Smartphones"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"

Remarkable Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Chaplain"

GOP Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP Caucus"

First Time Voters

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Time Voters"

Robert One Minute 3-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-10"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge