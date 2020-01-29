KX Storm Team Wednesday Morning Forecast 1-29

TODAY: We’ll see dense fog for many locations, but it should dissipate by the lunch hour. If you live in the far southwest you’ll be treated to some peeks of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will mostly be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures could reach the 40s in the far southwest.

TONIGHT: More fog will develop, but this time it’s looking like the thickest fog could be over the far northwest. Temperatures will once again be below freezing, meaning those fog particles will free when coming into contact with surfaces.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr